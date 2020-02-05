The Bell Sensplex was alive with the sounds of hockey today as the 20th Annual Stantec Hockey Tournament began.

This year’s tournament is being held at the Sensplex on February fifth and sixth. The two day tournament hosts 34 teams from the construction and engineering community here in Ottawa. The event benefits the Ottawa Boys and Girls Club - Camp Smitty.

Francois Lauzon organizes the tournament on behalf of Stantec a local consulting company.

"15 years ago we got connected with the Ottawa Senators Alumni and they were looking to develop new facilities for camp Smitty, which is a camp where the inner city children get together for ten days of camping experience, learn leadership skills, learn healthy habits and it’s what the boys and girls club do here at their different facilities in town.”

Over the last ten years the tournament has raised over $250 000 for charity in 2019 they raised $40 000 and hope to better that goal this year.