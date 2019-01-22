

CTV Ottawa





One person was sent to hospital after a shooting in Vanier Tuesday night.

Ottawa Police say they received a call for reported gunshots on St. Jacques. St. at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one person suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Several police vehicles remained on scene while officers canvassed the neighbourhood.

Yellow police tape stretching between several homes, closing St. Jacques St. to traffic.

