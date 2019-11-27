KINGSTON, ONT. -- Seven people have been killed, including 3 children after a small plane crashed near Kingston airport Wednesday night.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a team of investigators to the site of a small plane crash that left multiple people dead in Kingston, Ont.

Late Thursday they released pictures of the crash scene.

New #TSBAir investigation page A19O178 about the November 27 collision with terrain in Kingston, ON. This page will be updated as the investigation progresses and new information is made available, or safety communications are issued https://t.co/QVqnCwnoAI pic.twitter.com/Eo8YIXKk7H — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) November 28, 2019

Officials are expected to update the public at 5 pm Thursday.

The board says the plane was heading from the Toronto area to Kingston's airport when it crashed Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area about seven kilometres from its destination.

TSB spokesman Chris Krepski says four investigators are on scene, examining and documenting the wreckage.

Paramedics say they went to the scene but did not treat any patients.

Const. Ash Gutheinz says there's "no indication" there were any survivors.

He says the area was under a wind advisory at the time, and while winds may not have been as bad as predicted, it was certainly "blustery."

A spokesman for Canadian Forces Base Trenton said a military helicopter dealt with high winds while it searched for the crash site.

Maj. Trevor Reid said the helicopter crew located the wreckage thanks to an emergency beacon on board the plane.

Multiple residents in the area also noted there was heavy rain and strong winds around the time of the crash.

"I was amazed that anybody was even flying last night because there was lots of notice that this windstorm was coming," said Rob Gibson, who lives near the site of the crash.

Gibson said in an interview he could hear a helicopter searching for the downed aircraft Wednesday night, but didn't hear any sounds from the crash itself.

Krepski told reporters he didn't know what the weather conditions were at the time of the crash.

The TSB said the plane involved was a Piper PA-32 that was registered in the U.S.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.

** Incident Update ** We are now confirming that there are numerous fatalities in regards to the small downed aircraft located this evening. Police continue to provide scene security awaiting Transport Canada’s arrival to continue the joint investigation. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 28, 2019

There is an investigation taking place in the area of Creekford Rd near Bayridge Dr. There are no concerns for public safety. Citizens may observe a high police presence in this area as the investigation continues. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 27, 2019