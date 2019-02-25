

CTV Ottawa





It was an emotional day as sentencing got underway for an obstruction of police plea in the death of Andy Nevin.

Nevin was riding his bike when he was struck and killed in an alleged hit-and-run on Leitrim Road in June of 2015.

Deinsberg St. Hilaire was acquitted in November of dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene.

The Crown showed photos of St. Hilaire's pick-up truck saying the damage matched the impact on Nevin's bike, but the judge said the crown failed to prove it's case.

St. Hilaire pleaded guilty to a related charge of obstruction of police, for attempting to conceal the damage to his vehicle.

The Defence said St. Hilaire did not come forward to police in the days following Nevin's death because he was scared.

Four victim impact statements were read Monday by family of Nevin.

Former partner and mother to the 39-year-old's two sons, fought back tears as she read her statement.

"We lost someone who was absolutely irreplaceable. The people who we were on June 27th are gone. The people who we would have become never had a chance to exist. In many ways, they died along with Andy that morning." said Robinson.

"I want everyone to remember that it wasn't just a cyclist who lost their life that day. He had a name and a family and he loved, and was loved in return."

Nevin's oldest son Bryce Nevin recounted the day his father died.

"I sat out in the freezing cold rain for hours not feeling anything," said Nevin.

"To this day, I still feel empty because I was robbed of an amazing father, and you are the one that robbed me of that."

The Crown asked for a sentence of 12 months behind bars, while the Defence suggested no jail time and instead, probation, citing St. Hilaire has no prior criminal record and has shown remorse.

The judge gave St. Hilaire an opportunity to address the court.

"My heart goes out to the family, I'm sorry for their loss, and I'm sorry for my involvement in the loss," said St. Hilaire as he looked straight ahead to the judge.

A date for the judge's decision will be set March 8th.