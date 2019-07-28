

An east-end community is on edge after a rash of car break-ins.

Residents of Grenoble Crescent in Orléans say they counted at least 15 cars that had been broken into overnight.

It's believed the thefts happened sometime before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

"It's the invasion of privacy that really upsets me," said Josee Plante.

"Locking your door doesn't even seem like it's safe anymore."

Plante and her boyfriend Jason Michaud woke up to find both their cars had been ransacked.

"This isn't how I left my truck," said Michaud.

"My door was locked, everything was locked and they were still able to get in."

There were no marks or damage done to either car, leaving the couple baffled at how the thieves could break in. They would like to see more of a police presence in the area.

"Just them being in Orléans would help us feel safer," said Plante.

Other residents say this isn't the first time it has happened.

"As soon as we turned the corner I saw the door ajar, and I was like, oh, I got had again," said one homeowner.

"They took everything out of the glove box."

According to Ottawa Police, there were more than 1600 reported car thefts in 2018.

Police say to remain vigilant with locking your doors, and never leave valuables in the car.