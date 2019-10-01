

CTV Ottawa





Police are investigating after two locations of Anytime Fitness, one in Ottawa and one in Hull, were vandalized overnight.

Ottawa Police say they received a call around 3 o'clock Tuesday morning after a member found the windows of Anytime Fitness on Wellington Street were smashed in.

"Someone came in and saw that everything was all smashed up, we're open 24/7," said Anytime Fitness owner Shawn Moffatt.

"The police were called shortly after and they did a really good job of closing things off super quick."

Surveillance video showed a hooded figure approach the gym's front door at around 1:30 a.m., and hit the windows with an object, before fleeing the scene.

Moffatt said there were no members inside working out at the time.

"He had a hood over his face so we couldn't really see," said Moffatt.

"It's always been a bit unnerving, but this kind of thing seems to be happening, it's happened to a couple other businesses on the strip here."

Moffatt said nothing had been stolen from the club.

Gatineau Police confirm an investigation is ongoing at an Anytime Fitness on Rue Wellington in Gatineau.

It's unclear if the two incidents are connected.