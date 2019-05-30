

The addition of four new portables will cost a Barrhaven high-school part of it's sports field.

John McCrae Secondary School is struggling to accommodate a growing student population.

John McCrae has a capacity for about 1000 students, and is already operating above that.

It plans to add more portables to the property, but it's the location that has parents concerned.

In a letter to parents, Principal Richard King said, "Our current enrolment is 1330 students and is projected to increase to 1360 for September 2019. The school currently has 12 portables and 4 more portables will be required for the upcoming school year. The additional portables will be located on the south side of the upper parking lot."

King goes on to say the straight section of the track will be shortened by 40 m. to 360 m.

Chair of school council Helen Crawford isn't just worried about losing greenspace today, but is concerned over long-term management of capacity"

"People might think it's just a track, or end zone, it's just an end zone but our school here is growing so quickly," said Crawford.

"The concern is where do the next four portables go and then the next four after that."

Crawford says the issue is larger than just a sports field.

"With this growth coming into the school, there's more need for phys-ed space but rather than providing that space for them, they're actually taking that space away,"

"The concern is the plan going forward and what's the next step."

"The accommodation pressures at John McCrae are not unique, accommodation pressures are not unique to the Ottawa Carleton District School Board," said school board trustee Donna Blackburn.

"If you drive around Barrhaven almost all school boards utilize portables, I look forward to working with staff and community to find a long-term solution."

Crawford says the real solution is building an additional high school.

The OCDSB has purchased land to build a high school in Riverside South but the school has not yet been built.

When CTV asked the school board the reason for the delay, she deferred to MPP Lisa Macleod.

"We are very fortunate in that we are represented by a senior minister in this provincial government Lisa Macleod," said Blackburn

"The chair of the board reached out to Macleod to meet with us, and as of yet we haven't heard from her."

Students too are pushing back against the portables.

Grade 10 student Grace Catton started a petition against the plan, and as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, she had garnered more than 700 signatures, more than half of the school population.