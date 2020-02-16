OTTAWA -- An Ottawa woman convicted of threatening Nepean MPP and Ontario Cabinet Minister Lisa MacLeod has been arrested again.

Rebecca Reid, 42, has been charged with uttering threats of bodily harm and breach of probation.

MacLeod's office confirmed the details to CTV News.

"Do you know how hard it is for me not to get a bat and beat her face?" wrote Reid in an e-mail dated Jan. 31.

"I'm seeing images of her dead eyes again."

Reid, the mother of a boy with autism, was upset over changes made to the province's autism strategy. MacLeod used to be the minister in charge of the autism file before she was moved to the tourism and sports portfolio in a cabinet shuffle in June 2019.

Reid had sent MacLeod more than 100 angry e-mails last February and March, even after Ottawa Police had told her to stop.

She pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and uttering threats last summer.

The judge gave her probation, and told Reid she was not to contact MacLeod.

In a tweet Sunday, MacLeod said she was grateful to the Ottawa Police and the OPP for protecting her and her staff.

Thank you. The @OPP_News and @OttawaPolice have taken great care to keep me safe over the past year. I am grateful to them and to my staff who have carefully allowed me to be as active as I am given the circumstances. https://t.co/Hz6LEUL2Dr — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) February 16, 2020

