The Board of Health has thrown their support behind Ottawa's Chief Medical Officer amid growing health concerns over vaping.

Dr. Vera Etches is asking Health Canada for stricter regulations on all vaping products.

"The data we have suggests more youth are trying vaping," said Etches.

"We also find youth think it's pretty harmless."

In a letter to the federal agency, Etches makes six recommendations, including an outright ban on all flavoured vaping products.

"Decrease the flavours that appeal to youth, increase the warnings and information provided on packaging the same way we have addressed cigarettes," said Etches.

"There are harms related to vaping and if you're a non-smoker, we don't recommend you start vaping."

It comes just one day after New York's governor Andrew Cuomo used executive action to ban flavoured e-cigarettes.

Cuomo declared vaping a public health emergency after there was at least six reported deaths linked to vaping in the United States.

"That was the kind of action the board of health supported tonight, asking Health Canada to move quickly" said Etches.

Etches' recommendations will go to Health Canada for review but there is no firm date on when there will be a response.