Ottawa's Public Health board passed the 2020 budget Monday, despite a $1.4 million dollar shortfall.

The budget is costed at $73.7 million dollars, while last year's came in at $71.3 million dollars.

While the 2020 budget includes three new provincially funded programs, including dental care for low-income seniors, it leaves OPH short of funding to cover a two per cent cost-of-living increase.

The Ford government will not increase their funding to accommodate the rise, although the City of Ottawa has contributed an additional $475,000 dollars.

OPH will be responsible for closing the funding gap, saying it would be made up by not filling vacant jobs, getting more competitive pricing from suppliers and digitalizing advertising.

Pilot projects to test out cost-saving measures will be another avenue OPH will explore.

City council will vote on the budget Wednesday.