

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Police Chief is breaking his silence following a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Chief Charles Bordeleau spoke exclusively with CTV News Friday afternoon.

"They don't wake up wanting this to happen," said Bordeleau.

"This is the job, and sometimes they are faced with these life-changing decisions that they have to make in a split-second."

That decision was made for one Ottawa police officer Thursday morning, when he shot an armed 30-year-old man at the Elmvale Mall.

The victim has since been identified as Greg Rtichie. Family of the victim tell CTV he was never known to be a violent man, and describes him as a kind and generous friend.

The two officers involved in Thursday's shooting are receiving peer support and counselling services.

"I've spoken to the officers involved and have had a conversation with them today, so they knew that we were there for them," Bordeleau said.

"With everything that's going on, they're doing okay."

The Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, as is their mandate when there is serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault involving an officer.

Six investigators and three forensic investigators were on scene throughout the night, but the scene has since been cleared.

Residents returning to the mall Friday to run errands call it a somber day.

"It is in the back of your mind," said resident Caroline Ashton.

"That there was someone shot yesterday, right here."

Ritchie's death is the third fatal Ottawa Police shooting in three years.

Bordeleau says he understands people are looking for answers, and he too, wants those answers.

"We all want to know what took place and how things happened," said Bordeleau.

"We hope that the SIU will conduct a thorough investigation with some speed."

Bordeleau says the SIU's investigation could take some time, but it would be too early to speculate on what led to the shooting.

"We can do both, hold people accountable but also making sure that if they do go through any process, they know they are supported through that process.