

Christina Succi, CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police held a community meeting for Barrhaven residents following a rash of break-ins.

Police reported 20 break and enters in the month of September, and 21 in the month of October. The break-ins targeted homes in Kanata, Stittsville and Barrhaven.

David Rattray is among those statistics.

"It was mid-day, we were at home," said Rattray.

"My wife said, 'have you been looking for something in the house and ripping all the drawers apart'?"

Rattray quickly realizing their home had been robbed in broad daylight.

"They just emptied two jewelry boxes in a gym bag and were in and out in five minutes," said Rattray.

"We felt violated."

While Rattray is thankful no one was hurt, priceless family heirlooms were gone.

"They're irreplaceable."

Harder says it seems the wave of crime has appeared to have moved on, since police began investigating.

However, residents still have concerns, and asked for an increased police presence in the area, but Inspector Ken Bryden says the presence will remain the same.

"It's a common response, it's a common emotion, a traumatic event happened that took away their security," said Insp. Bryden. "I get it, but patrol will remain constant."

Police are encouraging residents to be proactive and take preventative measures, like always ensuring blinds, doors and windows are closed, posting stickers that your home is protected by an alarm system and being careful on social media.

Traffic issues and congestion, as well as transit troubles were also cited in the meeting as concerns for residents. Harder announced last week she would be bringing relief to transit riders by adding additional trips for route 95, as well as a new route altogether to begin after Christmas.

"Once we get involved, it's after the fact," said Insp. Bryden. "It's too late."

About 100 residents attended the meeting at Cedarhill Golf and Country Club. City Councillor for Barrhaven Jan Harder attended alongside OPS Deputy Chief of Front Line Operations as well as Insp. Bryden.