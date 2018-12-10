

Christina Succi, CTV Ottawa





It was a special night for dozens of patients at the children's hospital in Ottawa.

About 20 officers, firefighters, and paramedics used their emergency lights to give kids a bigger and brighter goodnight.

The concept is called Goodnight Lights. Emergency vehicles line up outside the hospital, facing the windows of patients' rooms. The first responders then flash their emergency lights all at once, as a way of saying goodnight. The children are then able to respond, waving back by flickering flashlights, given to them by hospital staff.

For one patient suffering from Spina Bifida, the night was especially memorable.

"I don't believe it," said Abdul Mohrram.

"It's not a bad day anymore."

Mohrram knows all about bad days. He lives with a birth defect where the bones don't form properly around the spinal cord, and has spent most of his life at CHEO.

"It was different than any other night," said Mohrram.

"I love everything about this day, now I don't have to be so sad."

CHEO was determined to do something special for the children battling illnesses this holiday.

President and CEO of the hospital, Alex Munter, found his inspiration south of the border.

"This has been done at hospital in the United States," said Munter.

"So we heard about it and if someone has a good idea, we are going to steal it and do it better."

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau says his crew couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of the special evening.

"CHEO has a very special place in their hearts," said Bordeleau.

"They wanted to participate, and as you can see by the number of people out there."

When it was time for bed, Bordeleau gave Mohrram the honours of telling the first responders to shut their lights off.

"I can't believe my day was such a good day," said Mohhram.

"Best day ever."

Munter says CHEO is the first Canadian hospital to put on the event.