OTTAWA -- For hundreds, Operation Big Turkey is more than just a hot meal on Christmas Eve, it's somewhere to spend the holidays.

“It warms your heart,” said volunteer Gary Lindfield.

When asked why Lindfield is choosing to spend his holiday volunteering, he said, there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

“My wife Ivana and I have no family in the area and we always have done a lot of volunteer work so this seemed like perfect opportunity.”

Lindfield is in his 11th year of volunteering, one of many who will serve up 750 lbs of turkey to about 1600 people.

Organizers say estimate there are around 200 volunteers who have spent days preparing for today.

“Imagine making a meal for 10 people and then times that by a thousand,” said Marley Ransom.

“We make everting from scratch fresh herbs, fresh turkey and even a vegetarian meal that is dairy-free.”

”It's become a tradition for me and my family,” said Adam Knight

“I wouldn't really know Christmas another way.”

15 years ago, Knight’s father Chris Knight started Operation Big Turkey.

“We have 364 days to be concerned about ourselves but today and really any holidays are a purpose for people to give back.”

Knight says while the goal is to not only feed anyone who is hungry, but to not have to organize the dinner at all.

“It's bittersweet, it really is because you see people that know you by name,” said Knight.

“You would love to see them not be here or need to be here for a couple years.”

Operation Big Turkey is free and spans five locations across Ottawa: