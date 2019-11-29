The threat of a one-day strike by high school teachers in Ontario could close all elementary and secondary schools within the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Parents are being urged to make arrangements for next Wednesday, in the event there is no deal with the Ford government.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation represents staff in both the elementary and the secondary schools within the OCDSB. The board says in the event of a walkout, it may be difficult to provide adequate supervision and ensure the proper care of students.

This warning comes after Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation announced Thursday there would be a province-wide walkout on Dec. 4th, if no deal is reached.

The minimum requirement for notice of job-action is five days, but OSSTF president Harvey Bischof says parents have six days to make appropriate plans for their kids.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said the strikes will only hurt students. He is urging the union to remain at the bargaining table until the deadline.

Meanwhile, Bischof says the union was left with no choice, saying their actions so far have had no impact on negotiations.

A member of the OSSTF tells CTV News, she received an e-mail Friday afternoon detailing requirements for members, including not going to work that day, and taking part in the picket lines, in four-hour shifts.

Board officials said Friday they remain hopeful a settlement before Wednesday.