

Christina Succi, CTV OTT





The National Research Council has opened a new centre to study flight experience for passengers.

The Centre for Air Travel Research is the world's first and only facility to examine air travel experience from start to finish; from check-in to terminal, to security, boarding, flying, and deplaning.

"We're looking at a whole experience, from entering the airport and then getting of the airplane," said Minister of Transport Marc Garneau.

The 12-million dollar facility is located adjacent to Ottawa International Airport. The research platform will provide airlines invaluable feedback from everyday flyer.

"We have a range of clients who will use the facility, pay to use the facility," said National Research Council President Iain Stewart.

"We would love to have Canadian airlines come in here and make sure of the facility."

Test-subjects would go through the centre and provide their feedback. Stewart says it's important airlines see for themselves how the centre would work.

"For them to understand how to improve their client experience for their customers," said Stewart.

"As a frequent flyer, I would be very much in favour of that."

The centre comes complete with five labs that simulate and study a flyer's journey through an airport.

Complete with a waiting lounge, a human vibration lab and a cabin to test out seat design, lighting, and air quality, the centre is a state-of-the-art initiative.

"We can change the ventilation, the temperature, the air flow, the vibration and the lighting," said Viresh Wickramasinghe of the National Research Council of Canada.

"We're looking at biomarkers, physiological and psychological data."

More 140 million people travelled through Canadian airports in 2017.