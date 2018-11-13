

Christina Succi, CTV





Ottawa Police handed out awards to 15 members of the community for their exceptional bravery.

A Certificate of Merit was presented to those who showed an act of unselfishness and provided assistance during a medical emergency.

Among those receiving the Certificate of Merit was 8-year-old Mackenzie Vonk. Vonk saved her mom's life after finding her unresponsive.

"I passed out and Mackenzie tried to wake me up" said Vonk's mother Roxanne Collinet. Vonk didn't know it at the time, but her mother was having a diabetic seizure.

"I knew I had to call 9-1-1," said Vonk. "But I couldn't so I had to find someone who could."

Vonk was unable to unlock her mom's iphone and had to run to a neighbour's house. A neighbour returned to the home with Mackenzie and they called 9-1-1. Vonk then walked dispatch through what happened, allowing paramedics to act quickly once they arrived on scene.

"I call her my little hero," said Collinet. "She is an amazing girl and I'm extremely proud."

Paramedics who responded to the call say had it not been for Vonk's quick response, Collinet could have died.

Fabien Kalala Cimakinda was also honoured with a Certificate of Merit. Kalala Cimakinda was in the Caldwell neighbourhood of Ottawa, when gunts rang out.

"I just rushed out," said Kalala Cimakinda. "I wasn't thinking."

20-year-old Hamzeh Serhan was shot multiple times in the Ottawa Community Housing Property.

"That's someone's son," said Kalala Cimakinda. "That could have been my brother."

Kalala Cimakinda applied pressure on the wounds, before beginning CPR.

"I could see in his eyes, we were losing him," Kalala Cimakinda said. "We have no more time, we have to do something."

He kept Serhan alive until paramedics arrived. Although Serhan died, he was never alone, in his final moments.

A Certificate of Valour was also handed out to those who demonstrated an act of personal bravery or a highly-meritorious service. Eric Hagel was among the recipients.

"I saw the kids," said Hagel. "I saw their fear, I felt their fear."

The OC Transpo Driver saw kids standing with youths at a bus platform in Orleans. He thought they were all friends, until the body language changed. Hagel realized it was a swarming in progress.

"What if that was your kids," said Hagel. "Then it was instant, I was charging off the bus."

Hagel broke up the swarming, not knowing one of the suspects had a knife. He also video recorded one of the suspects with his cell phone, helping lead police to their arrests.

"You don't think about being a hero," said Hagel. "You just go."