Mayor Jim Watson tried to make light of chronic problems on the LRT tonight.

"Sorry I was late, I was waiting for the LRT," said Watson while at Ottawa Tourism's 24th annual Stars of the City recognition evening.

The crowd erupted in laughter, gasps and applause. Watson followed up by saying 'that was the end of the LRT jokes.'

After weeks of delays and issues, for thousands of transit riders, the persistent problems are not a laughing matter.

Reaction has been pouring in on social media. One user thought it was funny, but early to be making jokes.