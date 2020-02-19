OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man faces charges and a loaded handgun has been taken off the street after a south-end traffic stop on Tuesday.

Ottawa Police pulled over a car at Bank Street and Walkley Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and arrested the driver for breaching previous release conditions.

A search of the car turned up a loaded handgun, cocaine, drug packaging, cell phones and cash.

Ahmed Hassan, 25, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday to face numerous charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.