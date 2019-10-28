Parents in Ottawa's east end say changes to bus routes have created a major challenge for their children.

An Ottawa father says his two daughters have to leave home before 6:30 a.m. and walk 15 minutes on Blair Road to Montreal Road in the dark to catch a bus in order to be on time for school. They used to be able to catch a bus beside their house, but that route was axed as of Oct. 6 in the LRT changeover.

They now have to wait for the 23, which does not run as often, and be late for school, or walk to Montreal Road.

His daughters are students in the IB program at College Catholique Mer Bleu.

Students enrolled in the program are supposed to be provided transporation to school.

More to come...