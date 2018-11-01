Is it time the ottawa police service takes a closer look at itself? Human rights advocates like Huda Alsarraj say yes.

"To be able to understand what the community needs. What type of services they need and how to actually support and secure the safety of all citizens." Alsarraj is Human Rights Officer with the National Council of Canadian Muslims and also part of the newly formed twelve-person Community Equity Council for the Ottawa Police Service.

In a summary of the 2017 Ottawa Police census report obtained to CTV News, statistics show six out of seven Ottawa officers is white and more than sixty-percent - male.

Ottawa's police chief, Charles Bordeleau, says it's clear things need to change. "For us to be successful as a police service we have to be reflective of the community we are serving and having a diverse workforce makes us a better organization in the end run."

The survey and its recommendations, however, created pushback from anonymous members who believe the recent call for diversity is costing them jobs because they're white and men.

"There are a number of our members who have voiced their opinions and we have to respect those opinions we have to listen to them. But it gives us a good sense of where we are" says Bordeleau.

This was the first time since the survey started that questions on diversity and inclusion were asked to members. The change comes after the 2016 death of, Somali-Canadian, Abdirahman Abdi during an arrest. The white Ottawa Police officer, Daniel Montsion, was charged with manslaughter.

Alsarraj believes more needs to be done to bridge the disconnect that exists between diverse communities and the mostly-white police force. "We need to be able to answer those questions and in order to fix a problem, you need to acknowledge there's a problem."

Chief Bordeleau points to efforts improving outreach recruitment as a step in the right direction, but says systemic change takes time. "When you are changing culture in any organization it presents some challenges...We're there to support them and we want to make sure we are hiring the best for this job."



The final survey and community reports will be presented to the police board at the end of November.