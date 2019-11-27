Kingston Police have confirmed multiple fatalities in a plane crash northwest of the city.

** Incident Update ** We are now confirming that there are numerous fatalities in regards to the small downed aircraft located this evening. Police continue to provide scene security awaiting Transport Canada’s arrival to continue the joint investigation. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 28, 2019

Emergency responders remain at the site of the crash in Kingston, involving a Piper PA-32 aircraft.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kingston Police said the investigation was taking place in the area of Creekford Rd. near Bayridge Dr.

There is an investigation taking place in the area of Creekford Rd near Bayridge Dr. There are no concerns for public safety. Citizens may observe a high police presence in this area as the investigation continues. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 27, 2019

Police tweeted that officers had located the downed aircraft at around 10 p.m., with officers securing the scene for Transport Canada.

Police have located the downed aircraft and are providing scene security while awaiting Transport Canada’s arrival to continue the joint investigation.#ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 28, 2019

Transportation Safety Board of Canada tells CTV News a team of investigators would be sent out Thursday morning.

The Piper PA-32 is a single-engine, smaller aircraft, with 5 to 6 seat for passengers, and is typically used for private transportation, although it's unclear what this flight was for, or how many passengers were on board.

OPP East are also on scene assisting Kingston Police with the investigation.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.