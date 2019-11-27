Kingston police confirm multiple fatalities in plane crash northwest of the city
Kingston Police located the downed aircraft northwest of Kingston, Ont.
Kingston Police have confirmed multiple fatalities in a plane crash northwest of the city.
Emergency responders remain at the site of the crash in Kingston, involving a Piper PA-32 aircraft.
Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kingston Police said the investigation was taking place in the area of Creekford Rd. near Bayridge Dr.
Police tweeted that officers had located the downed aircraft at around 10 p.m., with officers securing the scene for Transport Canada.
Transportation Safety Board of Canada tells CTV News a team of investigators would be sent out Thursday morning.
The Piper PA-32 is a single-engine, smaller aircraft, with 5 to 6 seat for passengers, and is typically used for private transportation, although it's unclear what this flight was for, or how many passengers were on board.
OPP East are also on scene assisting Kingston Police with the investigation.
Police say there is no concern for public safety.