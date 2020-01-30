The man charged in the first-degree murder of 65-year-old Sheila Welsh has been found guilty.

Zachary Wittke has been sentenced to life in prison, with no eligibility of parole for 25 years.

Jurors in Ottawa came down with their decision Thursday afternoon.

The 22-year-old of Eganville was accused of intentionally slamming a stolen truck into Welsh's car, killing her in Arnprior in September of 2017.

He had pled not guilty. Defence lawyer Paolo Giancaterino wanted the jury to consider a lesser conviction, of manslaughter, not murder.

Last week, Wittke had testified in his own defence that he never intended to collide into Welsh's vehicle, telling court he thought it was a barricade.

More to come...