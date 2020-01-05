OTTAWA -- More than three dozen changes to bus routes took effect Sunday in an effort to improve transit, especially in the suburbs and rural areas.

“There’s not enough buses, we need the big buses,” one rider exiting Tunney’s Pasture told CTV News Sunday.

Riders had been voicing their frustration since the launch of the Confederation Line LRT service in September. Many of the complaints take aim at bus service, how buses often don't show up or if they do, there is overcrowding.

“I think more buses would be excellent,” said one transit user waiting for the 61 bus in Kanata Sunday afternoon.

“Especially in the winter, so we don’t have to wait out in the cold as much,” another rider tells CTV News.

Among the changes made is the addition of larger buses, increased trip times and direct service on a number of 200-series routes. The city’s goal is to alleviate platform crowding and inconsistent service.

“What we hope is it’s going to mean a better commute for people,” said Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley.

“We will be monitoring it in the coming weeks ahead, did these changes work or is there some more tinkering that needs to be done?”

Bay Ward Councillor Theresa Kavanagh says she is grateful to see the 55’s frequency boosted, it’s the 87 fueling the most complaints.

“We were expecting it to be better after LRT launched, but its still late and sometimes missing,” said Kavanagh.

“I’ve met with OC Transpo staff and they said they’ll get back to me about tweaking it but I have to see the results.”

Hubley meanwhile isn’t ruling out that more changes could be coming.

“They could be trying to figure out what specific changes could help,” said Hubley.

“There are others that we are looking at that could come afterwards as well.”

One of the biggest changes riders could notice Monday is with service linking the Confederation Line LRT to Barrhaven. Starting next week, at least seven bus routes will run non-stop service from Tunney's Pasture to Fallowfield Station.

In the downtown core, Route 12 will now provide service to Parliament Station. OC Transpo is also adding new trips and frequency on almost 20 other routes across the city.

The winter improvement changes will begin Sunday, January 5.

Among the main changes:

· Route 12 will go to Parliament Station, improving connections with O-Train Line 1. Westbound trips will take Wellington Street to Parliament Station at O’Connor and Queen streets, where eastbound trips will begin.

· Route 15 eastbound will travel along Queen Street to Elgin Street.

· Connexion Route 222 will run seven to 10 minutes earlier in the mornings, and afternoon trips will run 10 minutes later, to improve connections with O-Train Line 1.

· Connexion Routes 258, 282 and 284 will serve all stations along the Transitway during peak morning and afternoon hours.

· Route 75 will have additional afternoon service on the Transitway starting Monday, January 6. It will leave Tunney’s Pasture Station every five minutes between 2:30 and 7 pm and travel to Westboro, Dominion, Lincoln Fields, Queensway, Iris and Baseline stations. Routes 74, 82, 83, 84 and 284 also stop at these stations.

· Routes 270, 271, 272, 273, 275, 277 and 278 will run non-stop from Tunney’s Pasture Station to Fallowfield Station in the afternoons, starting Monday, January 6. To get to Baseline Station from Tunney’s Pasture Station, take route 74, 75, 82, 83, 84 or 284. To get from Baseline Station to Barrhaven, take route 74 or 75 to Fallowfield Station and transfer to your local or Connexion route.

A full list of routes impacted with more details on the changes can be found on the OC Transpo website.