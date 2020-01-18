One Ottawa mother is sharing the difficult position her family is in amid the labour unrest in Ontario schools.

“We feel for the teachers in all of this,” said Lindsay Delisle.

“It’s more about the kids and the cuts; they’re concerned for the kids’ futures.”

Delisle has two daughters, aged 11 and 7, and both of the girls are on the autism spectrum.

“I’m bracing myself for Tuesday to be totally honest,” said Delisle said in an interview with CTV News.

“It’s going to be a challenge.”

Delisle’s daughters are elementary students within the Ottawa Catholic School Board. The OCSB announced last week a one-day strike that will close schools on Tues. Jan. 21.

“The idea of pulling them out of school, they don’t understand why, they don’t know what a teacher strike is,” said Delisle.

“We think it’s really unfortunate that the ministry has brought it to this place.”

Delisle says their family was already trying to manage the Ford government’s new education policies, some of which have cut classroom support for her daughters, and the threat of strikes is an additional obstacle.

“Previously she had full-time aid since the cuts rolled out, she lost 3 quarters of her support for the day, she has one for one block of the day,” Delisle said of her daughter in Grade 6.

“We saw a really big plummet in her scores and the only thing we can attribute it to is the lack of support in the classroom this year.”

The Premier told reporters earlier this week his government has been fair and remained reasonable, and it’s the teacher unions that have been unwilling to negotiate.

While parents have shown support for both the Premier and the education workers, there is no resolution in sight.

“Of course we would want a resolution sooner rather than later,” said Delisle.

“The idea of more strikes, it’s just not fair to the kids.”