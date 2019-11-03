

CTV Ottawa





A Laval family is thanking an Ottawa couple for returning their dog.

"I wouldn't stop until I found him," said Rachel Lariviere.

"I was going to find Boomer."

Lariviere was finally reunited with her two-year-old German Shepherd after she says the dog was stolen from them.

She says it all began when she answered an online Kijiji ad.

“It was offering paradise for dogs, 67 acres, unconditional love, we could visit him whenever we wanted,” said Lariviere.

“We thought it was best for him.”

Lariviere says she was promised the 120 lb. dog would have a better life and that the family could still visit him.

“We love him terribly but these days we’re running 100 miles per hour,” said Lariviere.

“It's just me and the kids, I’m trying to put the kids through school.”

Lariviere dropped Boomer off at the large estate located in Sainte Barbe, Quebec. She says she verbally agreed to a one-week trial period, before making a final decision, but knew, after three days, it wasn’t right.

“I said, I can’t do this, he’s our dog, he belongs with us and at that point she told me we sold him,” said Lariviere.

“I was floored, I started balling my eyes out, I said you can’t do this, that wasn’t the deal.”

Lariviere said the couple hung up, and stopped taking their calls.

“The police said it was a civil matter because it was their word against mine,” said Lariviere.

“We were just scammed.”

That’s when Lariviere decided to do whatever she could to try to track down the dog.

“They didn’t know who they were dealing with,” said Lariviere.

“I put it on Kijiji, everywhere; I did 500 vets, 250 pet stores.”

The two-year-old Shepherd’s photos were plastered all over social media across Canada.

Lariviere said she got finally got a call after three weeks of searching, from an unknowing Ottawa couple.

“They were scammed also,” said Lariviere.

“I’m very happy they were honest enough to call us.”

Lariviere reimbursed the couple for what they paid for Boomer, They were too upset to speak with CTV Ottawa on-camera, but Lariviere says, they understood.

“I'm a very trusting person but even though i will think twice about trusting again, my faith was restored,” said Lariviere.

“I couldn’t thank them enough because we got our Boomer back; he's the love of our life, never again.”

CTV called the couple who allegedly sold Lariviere’s dog and were behind the Kijiji posting, but did not hear back.