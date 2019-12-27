OTTAWA -- An online fundraiser for an Ottawa woman robbed just before Christmas has surpassed its goal.

“I am blown away,” Tammy Culhane said through tears in an interview Friday.

“These are happy tears, tears of joy.”

Culhane, who has MS and uses a wheelchair, tried selling the iPhone to someone she met online through Kijiji.

She made the decision to sell the old phone after struggling to make ends meet this holiday season.

The 46-year-old says three teenage girls met her at the YMCA on Argyle Avenue in downtown Ottawa on Dec. 23, and that’s when they stole the iPhone.

Culhane’s friend Craig Baumken started the GoFundMe as a way to recoup the value of the $800 dollar iPhoneXR.

Following a story aired on CTV News Ottawa, that goal was quickly surpassed, leaving both Culhane and Baumken speechless.

“We didn’t expect it,” said Baumken.

“It’s very heartwarming, wow, just wow.”

Baumken says they are both overwhelmed by the community’s generosity, but decided to disable the fundraiser Friday morning.

"We want to give back, we can't keep all that money,” said Baumken.

“We want to take a positive here and take a little bit of time and start a charity.”

Culhane now is determined to find ways to give back, and hopes to start a charity.

While the details on that project are still uncertain, she is making a promise to those who helped her.

“There are good people in the world and I thank everybody from the very bottom of my heart,” said Culhane.

“I want everybody to know, all of this generousity, I will be paying it forward.”

Ottawa Police call the alleged theft ‘disturbing’ and confirmed to CTV News they are investigating, and are asking anyone with information to contact police.