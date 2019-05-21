

More than 300 people attended a meeting on financial assistance for flood victims in Gatineau.

Residents were able to learn the details on the terms and conditions of the new support program from the gouvernement du Quebec.

Under the new conditions, Quebec eliminated some of the required documentation to receive reimbursements. Flood victims will no longer need to provide a voucher to get up to $5000 dollars for temporary preventative measures.

Quebec could also offer financial assistance equal to 90% of the reasonable costs incurred for specific preventative measures, such as the purchase of a sump pump.

Also among the details, an offer of up to $200,000 to owners of residents, and up to $265,000 for residences with housing.

The City of Gatineau says more than 2050 residents have registered as flood victims. A full list of the offers in financial assistance program can be found on the gouvernement du Quebec's website online.

Round-trip shuttle bus service was provided for those attending the sessions.

The buses depart a 6 p.m. from several locations:

- Centre sportif Robert-Rochon, at 97 rue de l'Aréna, Masson-Angers sector;

- Rue de Versailles in front of the Sainte-Maria Goretti church, at 664 rue Duberger, Gatineau sector;

- CPE Le Bonjour, at 33 rue de la Baie, Gatineau sector; and

- At the corner of rues Deschênes and Arthur-Whelan (in front of 13, rue Deschênes), Aylmer sector.