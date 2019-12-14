Friends and family are mourning the loss of an Ottawa man killed in a tragic accident in Thailand.

Sean Cundell was travelling through Phuket Island in Thailand to visit friends who were already there.

The scooter he was driving collided with a van Wednesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old remained awake long enough to give an American tourist his name, asking the tourist to contact family in Canada.

The American traveler sent a Facebook message to one of Cundell's listed Facebook friends asking if he was in Thailand.

Friends and family were thrown into a panic, unable to get details from authorities in Thailand.

Global Affairs Canada would assist the family in getting information and confirming Sean's death.

Cundell is the son of John Cundell, the owner of Cundell Stables in the Byward Market. The horse business has been in downtown Ottawa for more than a century. It is the last remaining stable in the city.

Cundell was raised at Cundell Stables, often working with the horses and carriages.

Friends described him as a selfless, kind-hearted man, who would do anything for anyone. He had a zest for life and loved to travel.

Cundell was known to love his family deeply; especially his twin brother James and his dog Winston.

The Cundell family tells CTV they are just devastated but still have many unanswered questions on just how this happened.

The Cundell family would like to thank everyone who reached out with their condolences. They would also like to thank Global Affairs Canada who 'went above and beyond' to help during this difficult time.