Flood information sessions are being held all week in hard hit areas of Ottawa. The meetings are meant to help affected residents learn how best to return home, clean up debris, and apply for financial assistance.

It was a packed house in Constance Bay as dozens took the floor with their questions and concerns.

Councillor Eli El-Chantiry says water levels peaked in the bay area today and the hope is the water will begin receding tomorrow.

But it was little comfort for exhausted residents waiting for what's next.

"I can't sell my house, so what am I supposed to do?" asked one resident who became emotional, as she asked about the future.

Another resident raised questions about dam management.

"Here we are again," she said.

"Why are the dams all empty above us and yet here we are flooded."

EL-Chantiry said although he didn't have the answer now, promised the Premier would be looking into the cause.

"I don't have the answer now," said El-Chantiry.

"I don't know what's in the dam."

Mayor Jim Watson agreed that there would need be a consultation with Ontario Power Generation on the handling of the dams.

Residents also asked about a possible buy-out, similar to the one offered to Gatineau residents to move out from flood-prone areas.

"Some of us need to say hey, we've had enough, we want to go," said one resident.

Watson said that decision would be in the hands of Premier Doug Ford but did not rule it out.

"He said that option is still one that he would contemplate."

Representatives from the City, Ottawa Public Health, the Red Cross, the Insurance Bureau of Canada, and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs were all present.

There will be two more meetings this week.

Tuesday, May 14

Cumberland: 6:30 to 8:30 pm, R.J. Kennedy Arena, 1115 Dunning Road, Community Hall

Thursday, May 16