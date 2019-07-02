

A family is sharing their grief after Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba was gunned down in the early morning hours Monday.

"When we heard he died, I think a part of the entire family just died with him," said the family member.

"It just hurts at that specific moment none of us could hae been there for him."

Kabuya-Ntumba's death is the third homicide in the Byward Market this year.

"Ryan was special, goodhearted kid, always smiling, it's surreal"

The basketball community is also in mourning, saying Kabuya-Ntumba was a star both on and off the court.

Kabuya-Ntumba played for St. Patrick's High School, often leading the team to OFSAA championships.

"Ryan was an MVP all around, there was not a thing he couldn't do on the basketball court."

Rideau-Vanier Councillor Mathieu Fleury says action must be taken.

"Why did someone need to bring an arm to come to an area like the Byward Market," said Fleury.

"Have CCTV cameras, it won't stop it from happening but it would help to have that footage."

In June, Fleury called for a ban on handguns.

Ottawa Police told CTV News Tuesday afternoon there were no suspects in custody.