

Christina Succi , CTV Ottawa





The family of David Grant, one of two victims in a tragic house fire is sharing their heartbreak.

The 44-year-old was killed when the blaze broke out early Tuesday morning at a house on County Road 9 in St-Isidore.

"Right away we just knew something was way, way off," said Richard Redmond, the brother-in-law of Grant.

"He was missing, there was a house fire, we put those two things together."

Redmond says the hours following were agonizing, waiting for any news from police.

"I felt like I knew it, but reality had to set in,' said Redmond.

"And when you get the final word, it's all over."

Redmond says Grant was a doting father of four kids, and devoted husband to his sister Jackie.

"He was her knight in shining armor," said Redmond.

"He has four kids, that's all by choice, he had that much love to give."

Grant was known to be a giving man who will be remembered as someone who was selfless and giving.

"His smile, his generosity, his never-ending love for his family," said Redmond.

"He's the kind of guy that would do anything for his family."

Redmond says the entire family is devastated and still in shock.

"It didn't feel real for a really long time, like something out of a movie," said Redmond.

"You start thinking how much you'd love to have 10, 20 seconds to tell him how awesome of a guy he was, and you realize you're not going to get that second back."

The community has been rallying together to help the family, as Grant leaves behind four children ranging in age 9 to 15. An online fundraiser has been set up in honour of Grant.

The second victim in the house fire has been identified as 38-year-old Jeff Laughren.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has taken over the investigation and has since cleared the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and the investigation is ongoing, but the OFM confirms the fire has been deemed non-criminal.