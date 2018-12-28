

Christina Succi, CTV Ottawa





The City of Ottawa says Elgin Street road closures will take effect on Monday, Jan 7.

Drivers can expect Elgin St. to be closed to traffic from Somerset to Catherine Streets.

Businesses are preparing for the major closure of the downtown artery.

"There hasn't been any upgrade of the infrastructure in over a hundred years," said the owner of Happy Goat Coffee Henry Assad.

"It has to be done."

With his Elgin location as one of the busiest in Ottawa, Assad is remaining optimistic.

"We have to put a positive spin on this, rather than it's shut down," said Assad.

"It's not shut down, everything is open!"

The managing partner of PiRho Grill on Elgin St. shares the same sentiment.

"Once the construction is done, it's going to be nice," said Tom Tohme.

"It's part of the business."

Tohme says the 36-million dollar makeover is necessary to compete with other Ottawa destinations.

"Back 30 or 40 years, Elgin was the plae to be and it still is," said Tohme.

"With the construction, you're revamping it and making it even more interesting." said Tohme.

Owner of Pot and Pantry on Elgin St., Robin Coull, is confident her loyal customer base will support her shop.

"I know a lot of my customers," said Coull.

"They work in the neighbourhood, they live in the neighbourhood."

Pot and Pantry customer Joanna Zappia travels in from Westboro for her kitchen needs.

"There's just stuff you can get here, that you can't get anywhere else," said Zappia.

"It's harder to find parking around here now that the street is closing but who cares, there's products that you want and the faces you want to see."

The following changes will also be made on Elgin St. between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street.

One southbound lane will remain open along Elgin St. from Laurier Ave. to Somerset St.

the northbound lane on Elgin St. will be closed from Somerset St. to Nepean St.

The exit lane from the City Hall parking garage to Elgin St. will be open. Vehicles will be able to access Elgin St. as usual from Nepean St.

There will be detours in places during the construction. There will be free parking at Ottawa City Hall after 6 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends and holidays during construvtion.

The work is expected to last through the entire year and possibly into 2020. Sidewalks will be open to pedestrians to access businesses on Elgin St.