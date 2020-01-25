Delays on LRT after stalled trains Saturday afternoon
OTTAWA -- Two LRT trains lost power during a freezing rain storm Saturday afternoon, leading to delays on the Confederation Line.
In a statement Saturday afternoon, city director of transit operations Troy Charter said two trains had a momentary power loss just after 2 p.m. - one at UOttawa Station and one at Tunney's Pasture station.
Later Saturday, Charter said a power.arcing issue appeared to be the cause of the disruptions. Trains were back up and running end-to-end by around 6 p.m.
Riders were quick to post on social media about the delays they were experiencing.
An unconfirmed report from a Reddit user said they heard "three loud bangs" and saw dark smoke from the train at uOttawa. Others speculated the "smoke" could be steam.