OTTAWA -- Two LRT trains lost power during a freezing rain storm Saturday afternoon, leading to delays on the Confederation Line.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, city director of transit operations Troy Charter said two trains had a momentary power loss just after 2 p.m. - one at UOttawa Station and one at Tunney's Pasture station.

Later Saturday, Charter said a power.arcing issue appeared to be the cause of the disruptions. Trains were back up and running end-to-end by around 6 p.m.

Riders were quick to post on social media about the delays they were experiencing.

We were sent these photos with this msg:

"St. Laurent mall to Via Rail at 3:39PM this afternoon was held for 30 mins. We had to walk in a snow storm to an R1 3 minutes away after being held on the LRT for 30 minutes"



An unconfirmed report from a Reddit user said they heard "three loud bangs" and saw dark smoke from the train at uOttawa. Others speculated the "smoke" could be steam.