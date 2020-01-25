OTTAWA -- A stalled train at uOttawa Station is causing delays on the LRT Saturday afternoon.

OC Transpo tweeted that riders may experience longer wait and travel times due to a train held at uOttawa.

O-Train Line 1: Longer wait and travel times may be experienced at some stations due to a train a held at uOttawa. https://t.co/UN93mkGRA4 — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) January 25, 2020

In a statement Saturday afternoon, city director of transit operations Troy Charter said two trains had a momentary power loss just after 2 p.m.

Along with the stopped trian at uOttawa, another train stopped at Tunney's Pasture station. That train was moved off the line and returned to Belfast Yard.

The one at uOttawa remained at the station as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

OC Transpo implemented R1 replacement bus service between St. Laurent and Parliament stations.

Riders were quick to post on social media about the delays they were experiencing.

An unconfirmed report from a Reddit user said they heard "three loud bangs" and saw dark smoke from the train at uOttawa. Others speculated the "smoke" could be steam.