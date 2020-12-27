OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak at the Algonquin College campus in Pembroke is now over.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) declared the outbreak over, effective the evening of Dec. 26, after no additional positive tests at the college were identified.

RCDHU had declared the outbreak Dec. 11, after three staff members at the Pembroke campus tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“It has been two weeks since an individual with COVID-19 was in the facility,” said Dr. Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the health unit, in a statement.

Cushman attributed the quick containment to contact tracing and testing, and strict compliance with public health directives.

In a statement posted to the Algonquin College website Dec. 22, President Claude Brule says academic activities will begin as scheduled Jan. 11, the first day of the winter term, and face-to-face instruction will be minimized whenever possible.

Under the province-wide lockdown, the college's campuses remain open, operating within the new restrictions, according to Brule.