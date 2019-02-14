

CTV Ottawa





Love was in the air at IKEA Ottawa Thursday night.

The furniture store hosted a special Valentine's Day dinner at their restaurant. Couples were treated to three courses for just $35 per pair.

The prix fix menu included an appetizer, main course, dessert and beverage, including wine or beer. Guests were able to choose from three options for a starter: a tomato feta soup, Greek salad and garden salad. Main course options included salmon or pot roast, served with roasted beets, mashed potatoes, a baked potato and beans. Dessert offered a cheesecake or chocolate cake.

For one couple, there was nowhere else they would rather be.

"Like are you kidding, of course we have tickets," said Tara Van Der Linden.

"It was written for us."

Tara Van Der Linden and her husband Bram Schouten had their first dates at IKEA, 6000 kilometres apart.

"He would go on IKEA in Harlem in the Netherlands and we would Facebook vide as we walked through the whole store," said Van Der Linden.

"We would either have tea or cofee, or a meal."

Dorothy and Robert Rowan drove about an hour in from Portland to celebrate at IKEA.

"I had the salmon dinner and it was just perfect, absolutely perfect," said Rowan.

"It was the perfect day."

In it's fourth year, IKEA spokesperson Julia Damaren says they were scrambling to keep up with the demand.

"We did decide to keep a few extras just in case," said Damaren.

"You don't want to have to turn people away especially on Valentine's Day, the day of love."

Roommates Brooke Klein and Katy Clover came without tickets but with high hopes.

"She pulls out the last ticket and the manager comes over and says you don't know how lucky you are," said Clover.

"It was a very special moment."

For the two students, the price played a factor.

"It's affordable especially being students," said Klein.

"We're in a cafeteria but it's super fun."

IKEA also offered Valentine's Day specials, and last minute gifts, including roses, Swedish chocolate and heart-shaped pillows.