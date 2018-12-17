

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans has officially taken her seat as chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board Monday night.

The Gloucester-Southgate councillor becomes the first female chair of the board since it amalgamated. As chair, Deans will oversee the force and approve it's budget.

"I'm a big advocate of community policing and the move away from neighbourhood officers has been problematic," said Deans.

"I know there that there's going to be a return to some measure to that in the new year and I want to make sure it's properly resourced."

Deans says one of her top priorities is the recent rash of gun violence in the city's south end.

"Obviously in the south end of the city that I represent, we have had a significant spike in street violence in the community," said Deans.

"I want to make sure that we have the resources to keep our community safe."

The veteran councillor has already been vocal about wanting more financial resources for the force.

"I think I'm known at City Hall as a fighter," said Deans.

"If I believe that we need more resources, I will be there fighting for those resources."

Deans replaces long-time chair, Councillor Eli El-Chantiry, who has been in the seat since 2009.

Deans thanked El-Chantiry for his past work, but says she brings a different kind of leadership to the board.

"To the extent that I can bring some new leadership, new ideas," said Deans.

"Maybe sometimes that's good to have a new face and a new way of doing things."

Chief Charles Bordeleau says he's already spoken with Deans and will be looking forward to addressing the major concerns.

Deans will also be involved in hiring the next police chief when Bordeleau's contract ends in May 2019.