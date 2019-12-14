A controversial sign at a downtown Tim Hortons gives a time limit to customers.

The letter warns patrons that they have 30 minutes to consume their drink and/or food before Ottawa police will be called.

“This is to inform you that under the trespass to Property Act, that you are not under any circumstances, permitted access to, or be on the premises of, Tim Horton’s 330 Queen St. Ottawa, ON.,” reads the letter, signed by management.

“This notification is to clear the place within 30 minutes after purchase Tim Hortons product, failure to do so will consider as trespassing, the Ottawa Police Service, will be contacted, who will be instructed to charge you under the Trespass to Property Act.”

The sign, posted at 330 Queen. St. was still up as of 1 p.m. Saturday. Staff on site tell CTV News Ottawa the sign was posted for 'the safety of customers and staff' and that they 'see a lot of homeless people'

"That excuse about security, I just don't buy it," said Somerset Ward Councillor Catherine McKenney.

"This discriminates against people who are homeless, seniors as well, people with disabilities."

McKenney says she plans to contact management, as the establishment is in her ward.

"It's appauling," said one customer leaving the Tim Hortons Saturday.

While there has been reaction starkly opposing the sign, others side with the business, saying it's within it's own rights.

"I think it's fair," said one customer.

"It's their business, they can run it the way they want."

The note also states a copy of the letter was sent to the Ottawa Police.

Tim Hortons restaurants are independently owned, therefore the owner (franchisee) depends on the location.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Tim Horton’s Corporate but have not yet heard back.