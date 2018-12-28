

Anna Desmarais, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario said a third toddler has been diagnosed with a rare polio-like disease.

Officials said a male toddler was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, a rare disease that causes paralysis, in mid-December.

This is the third case the hospital has seen since the summer.

Not much is known about acute flaccid myelitis but doctors have determined that it is not polio - even though the two disease have similar symptoms.

Signs of the disease include paralysis in one or more limbs, face drooping, eye movement difficulty and slurred speech.

Most of the accute flaccid myelitis cases in Canada since 2014 have presented themselves in children.

Health Canada says there have been 66 cases of accute flaccid paralysis this year. This is almost twice the normal yearly average that falls between 27 and 51 cases.

Health officials recommend frequently washing your hands, keeping common areas clean and avoiding close contact with other sick people to avoid contracting the disease.