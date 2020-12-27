Advertisement
Case of U.K. COVID-19 variant confirmed in Ottawa, province says
Published Sunday, December 27, 2020 3:54PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 27, 2020 3:57PM EST
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File
OTTAWA -- A case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Ottawa, according to Ontario health officials, making it the third known case in Canada.
In a press release provided to CTV News Ottawa Sunday, the identified case involves a person who tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the United Kingdom.
It comes just a day after the first two known cases of the variant were found in Durham Region, Ont.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.