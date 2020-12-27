OTTAWA -- A case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Ottawa, according to Ontario health officials, making it the third known case in Canada.

In a press release provided to CTV News Ottawa Sunday, the identified case involves a person who tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the United Kingdom.

It comes just a day after the first two known cases of the variant were found in Durham Region, Ont.

