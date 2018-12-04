

Christina Succi, CTV Ottawa





Bryan Adams is showing his gratitude ahead of the holiday season.

The Canadian music icon took to social media to thank a local charity that helped save his family's Christmas in the 1970s.

"The end of the year is near, and December is special, but it's the time to remember the poorer families," said the 59-year-old said in a post to Instagram.

"I'll be forever grateful to the Lions Club in Ottawa for bringing us X-mas dinner once back in the 70's, and a few presents. Our mother simply couldn't afford it."

The post has since gone viral, with reaction pouring in from users all over the world.

Although his career has taken him all over the world, it's clear Adams has not forgotten his roots.

Born in Kingston, but raised in Ottawa, Adams says the capital was always a grounding point for his family.

"We would always return back to Ottawa," Adams said in an interview with CTV News from Paris Tuesday.

His parents separated when he was a young teenager, and soon after, he moved in with his mother.

"We had no money, she was working two jobs," said Adams.

"My brother and I were sleeping on the floor."

Adams did not have much, but he did have a guitar. After borrowing an amp from a friend, he received a knock on the door.

"I guess I had been making a lot of noise and the neighbours came over and complained like, what the hell do you think you're doing," said Adams.

"I opened the door, and they could see in, sort of peering their head in and they could see we didn't have anything."

The neighbours then called the local branch of the Lions Club in Ottawa. The group showed up at Adams' house with furniture, including beds, a table and a dresser.

"As they were leaving, they said, oh we got one more thing," Adams said.

"The guy came up to the truck and brought us a carton of food and said here's Christmas dinner."

And that isn't all. The Lions Club also dropped off Christmas gifts.

"It's something you never forget, and I've never forgotten it."

Current staff of the Lions Club are amazed and thankful for Adams effort to bring awareness to their cause.

"A lot of people try to give back and volunteer in ways to make it better" said Dave Howard of the Lions Club of Ottawa.

"And for a superstar like Bryan Adams to raise our profile is just astounding."

Adams has no doubt that that special Christmas in the capital helped shape his path to stardom.

"They say if you haven't had the blues, you can't sing the blues."

When CTV asked if he still kept in touch with the neighbours who visited him back then, he said he couldn't remember their names.

"I don't remember them at all," said Adams.

"But if I did I would send them some earplugs."