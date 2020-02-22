CORNWALL -- More than 100 Canadians released from a quarantined cruise ship and are now settling into quarantine, this time in Canada.

129 passengers on board the trouble Diamond Princess Cruise were airlifted out of Japan and brought to Cornwall, Ont. NAV Centre for another 14 days of isolation.

Canadians caught in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak are beginning to share what was a nightmare ordeal.

“It was very stressful. The stress came on because the captain of the ship would be announcing on a daily basis how many people are infected and moved to the hospital. The number jumped so quickly,” said Diane Chow.

“That number really, really scared us.”

Health officials would come to their room to test them for the virus, but the Chows wouldn’t immediately learn their results. They later learned that officials were only notifying those who had presumed positive results before removing them from the ship and taking them to the hospital.

“We were kept in suspense,” said Diane Chow.

“When we hear a knock at the door, we got scared. Are they coming for us?”

The Toronto couple documented their ordeal on social media, posting updates and photos to Twitter.

The room in #Cornwall. We were in Trenton for about an hour or so doing registrations. The plane ride was long but we are relieved to be back. Not sure what the end date will be for this #quarantine. pic.twitter.com/XlKKw6ERMt — CabinE207PrincessCruise (@CabinE207) February 21, 2020

Despite feeling safe now on Canadian soil, the Chows have unanswered questions.

“If they had done a proper job or seek professional help like they should have, the virus shouldn’t have spread that fast. That’s what I think we are mad about. Because we are passengers, we are innocent people who got caught in these circumstances,” said Diane Chow.

“It was like a prison that we lived in fear each day. I call it a nightmare.”

According to Global Affairs Canada, 256 Canadians were aboard the Diamond Princess ship docked in Yokohama, Japan when the outbreak first started. Forty-eight Canadians tested positive for COVID-19 and were transported to local hospitals.

Among them is Gatineau couple Diane and Bernard Menard. Their daughter Chantal confirmed to CTV News that her parents had tested positive for the virus, now known as COVID-19. According to Chantal, her mother Diane was tested for a third time Saturday, but her father still has a fever. There has been in change in their health status yet.

More than 600 confirmed cases of the virus were found on the ship.

Meanwhile at the NAV Centre, the rooms and living conditions are comfortable and the Chows say officials gave them a “warm welcome.”