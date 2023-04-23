New York State earthquake rattles residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Residents across eastern Ontario reported feeling the earth move on Sunday after an earthquake near the Canada-U.S. border in New York State.

Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake 20 km southwest of Watertown, New York at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. The earthquake struck 56 km southeast of Kingston, Ont., according to Canadian officials.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake with an epicentre 1 km northwest of Adams Center, in Jefferson County, New York.

Earthquakes Canada reports a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in western New York on Sunday afternoon, with the epicentre located 56 km southeast of Kingston, Ont. (Earthquakes Canada/website)

On social media, several people reported feeling the earthquake in Ottawa, Kingston and as far as away as the Toronto area and Niagara Falls. Earthquakes Canada received several reports that the earthquake was felt in the Montreal area.

Ben McLean of Kingston's MOVE 98.3 said on Twitter, "felt some shaking, but just thought it was a big truck driving by our house."

Earthquakes Canada initially reported the earthquake was a magnitude 4.6, located in the Syracuse, New York area. It updated the earthquake data about 30 minutes later.