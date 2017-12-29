

The cold weather has spoiled the New Year’s Eve Party at Parliament Hill

The federal website says the Canada 150 closing party has been cancelled.

In an email to CTV Morning Live Friday, a Canadian Heritage spokesperson says "we are currently dealing with extraordinary weather conditions and are working with our partners to ensure the safety of all Canadians taking part in the activities."

Environment Canada’s extreme cold weather warning continues in Ottawa. Friday’s high is -19, but feeling like -35 with wind chill. The low on Sunday night is expected to be -29.

