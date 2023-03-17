New voice cloning technology allows scammers to impersonate anyone

Artificial intelligence expert Marie Haynes says AI tools will soon make it difficult to distinguish AI from a real person's voice. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Artificial intelligence expert Marie Haynes says AI tools will soon make it difficult to distinguish AI from a real person's voice. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina