New verified traveller program launches at Ottawa Airport

The trusted-traveller program is now available for eligible travellers boarding flights at the Ottawa International Airport.

Starting today, dedicated security-screening lines are open at the Ottawa Airport for verified travellers during morning and afternoon peak periods, eliminating the time-consuming elements of getting processed at security.

In May, the federal government announced a revamp of the trusted-traveller program at six airports – Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal and Winnipeg. In June, the government announced a pilot project to test the feasibility of having dedicated lines open at the Ottawa Airport.

The dedicated security-screening lines will be open at the Ottawa International Airport between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Verified travellers will have front-of-the-line service at the Ottawa International airport between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The lines provide eligible travellers with select benefits at security screening checkpoints, such as keeping laptops, large electronics and compliant liquids and gels in their carry-on, and keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on.

The Verified Traveller membership includes:

NEXUS

Global Entry

Military members

Canadian aircrew (in uniform) and airport workers with restricted area identification cards and International aircrew (in uniform) with valid airline ID

RCMP/police officers with a badge and proper photo identification issued by their respective organizations

Co-travellers 17 years or younger and 75 years and older can accompany travellers.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond