OTTAWA -- A new sign will welcome residents and visitors to the Glebe.

The Glebe BIA unveiled the new "Glebe Gateway Installation" at the corner of Bank Street and Chamberlain Avenue.

The Glebe BIA says the gateway installation is an "exciting community initiative that provides a welcoming installation."

"Its aim is to create an engaging point of entry to our vibrant neighbourhood, one that reflects the pride of all who live and work in the Glebe and greets all who come to the area as visitors and patrons."

The Glebe BIA says the project took more than two years to come to fruition and was made possible thanks to revitalization funding from the Ontario Government, Underground Sound and the Glebe BIA.