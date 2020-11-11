OTTAWA -- A new sign will welcome residents and visitors to the Glebe.

The Glebe BIA unveiled the new "Glebe Gateway Installation" at the corner of Bank Street and Chamberlain Avenue.

The Glebe BIA says the gateway installation is an "exciting community initiative that provides a welcoming installation."

"Its aim is to create an engaging point of entry to our vibrant neighbourhood, one that reflects the pride of all who live and work in the Glebe and greets all who come to the area as visitors and patrons."

The Glebe BIA says the project took more than two years to come to fruition and was made possible thanks to revitalization funding from the Ontario Government, Underground Sound and the Glebe BIA.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you to Underground Sound for funding a portion of this project and a huge thank you goes out to the following volunteers, stakeholders and creative professionals who made this dream a reality: Sarah Viehbeck, Former President, Glebe Community Association Lynn Barlow, Underground Sound Allan Bateman, Property Owner Dave O'Malley, Aerographics John Wright, Landscape Architect (CSLA, MCIP, RPP) Christopher A. Leggett, Architect (OAA, MRAIC) Robert Martin, Architect (B.Arch., OAA, MRAIC, CAHP) Jonathan McLeod, Councillor's Assistant, Office of Shawn Menard Andrew Peck, Executive Director, Glebe BIA.

