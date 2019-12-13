New security measures coming to Council Chambers
Published Friday, December 13, 2019 5:51PM EST
OTTAWA -- New security measures are coming to Council Chambers at Ottawa City Hall in the New Year.
As part of the new measures, security access gates will be installed at the two entrances to Council Chambers’ foyer. Security will inspect all purses, bags and coats.
The city says the screening process will take visitors about one minute. If an individual exits the foyer, they will have to re-enter the security screening process.
Visitors will also be assessed for any prohibited items:
- Outside food and beverages are not permitted in the spectator gallery
- Noisemakers, megaphones or airhorns
- Signs and banners
- Sharp objects, blades or striking tools – such as scissors, knives, collapsible batons, and box cutters
- Compressed gas cylinders not needed for medical purposes, aerosol cans, and non-sealed batteries
- Explosive or flammable items
- Firearms – including toy and replicas
- Any unchecked bags