OTTAWA -- New security measures are coming to Council Chambers at Ottawa City Hall in the New Year.

As part of the new measures, security access gates will be installed at the two entrances to Council Chambers’ foyer. Security will inspect all purses, bags and coats.

The city says the screening process will take visitors about one minute. If an individual exits the foyer, they will have to re-enter the security screening process.

Visitors will also be assessed for any prohibited items: