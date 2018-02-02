

CTV Ottawa





Marion Dewar Plaza will have a different look this Spring.

The City of Ottawa is spending up to $590,000 to install approximately 50 security bollards or barriers around the perimeter on Laurier Avenue.

"Over the last few years we've taken a look at the events happening globally terms of vehicle ramming incidents and we thought that we should take a look at the security measures in public spaces here at city hall," said Pierre Poirier, the Chief of Security and Emergency Management for the City of Ottawa.

City staff first proposed the idea back in 2014, but it wasn't until major terrorist attacks involving vehicles in places like Berlin, New York City, London and Australia that the city decided to act. A 2017 consultant's report also suggested better protection for the busy community hub.

"You look at the public rink today and the events that often have thousands of people here on the plaza and there is a duty for us to look at the security measures to ensure public safety," he added.

Roughly 50 bollards will be placed around Marion Dewar Plaza, with more studies and work to be done after to secure the other access points.

"It will involve some rocks and stones that will enhance the security and also some bollards without restricting the public access or the availability of public events on Marion Dewar Plaza," Poirier said.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said the world is a different place and elected officials have to "take every precaution to keep people safe."